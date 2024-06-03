Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $6.22 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.48% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,712.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 311,239 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,494.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 249,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 233,902 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 236,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 131,343 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 314.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 148,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 113,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,931,000.

RWO stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.45. 31,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,097. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $44.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.77.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

