Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $7.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,229,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,018,000 after buying an additional 112,353 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,114,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 506,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 458,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,493,000 after buying an additional 90,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platt Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 402,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,271,000 after buying an additional 34,109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.09. 141,205 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.55 and a 200 day moving average of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

