Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,236,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,851,000 after purchasing an additional 34,021 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 526,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,503,000 after buying an additional 34,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.57 on Monday, reaching $171.33. 3,366,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,462,545. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.39. The company has a market capitalization of $235.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.58.

Get Our Latest Report on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.