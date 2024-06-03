Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 3,173 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236,064 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.2 %

MDT stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.34. 4,409,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,269,489. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $109.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.36%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

