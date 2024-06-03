Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 501 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,428 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded down $6.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $328.01. 3,325,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,950. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $345.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.45. The firm has a market cap of $325.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

