JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $300.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MCD. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.15.

Shares of MCD traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $259.59. The company had a trading volume of 853,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,287. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.96. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $187.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

