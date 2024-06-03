JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $25.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.48.

SentinelOne stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.90. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,880,777.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,122 shares in the company, valued at $34,813,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $83,958.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 528,359 shares in the company, valued at $11,032,135.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,880,777.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,813,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,855 shares of company stock worth $8,535,409 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,407 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SentinelOne by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,373,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,642,000 after purchasing an additional 162,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $228,872,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,021,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,390,000 after acquiring an additional 584,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,122,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,724,000 after acquiring an additional 838,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

