JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII) Sets New 1-Year High at $972.61

Shares of JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 972.61 ($12.42) and last traded at GBX 971 ($12.40), with a volume of 157697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 950 ($12.13).

JPMorgan Indian Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 40.04 and a quick ratio of 20.79. The stock has a market cap of £685.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23,750.00 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 936.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 920.17.

JPMorgan Indian Company Profile

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

