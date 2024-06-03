Jupiter (JUP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $80.55 Million

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Jupiter has a total market cap of $1.61 billion and approximately $80.55 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Jupiter token can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00001575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s genesis date was January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange. The official website for Jupiter is jup.ag.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 1.09061587 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 413 active market(s) with $56,867,913.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

