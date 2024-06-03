Karl G. Glassman Purchases 23,800 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Stock

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) CEO Karl G. Glassman acquired 23,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $273,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,891 shares in the company, valued at $13,223,708.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

NYSE:LEG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.12. 4,044,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,596. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Leggett & Platt

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is -158.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,996,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,107,000 after buying an additional 49,086 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,231,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,888,000 after acquiring an additional 405,363 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,127,000 after purchasing an additional 262,145 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,636,000 after buying an additional 786,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 45.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,699,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,186,000 after buying an additional 532,780 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LEG. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

