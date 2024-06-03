Kaspa (KAS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.59 Billion

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kaspa has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. Kaspa has a total market cap of $3.59 billion and $85.08 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 23,821,687,224 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 23,818,146,193.487103. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.14639758 USD and is up 6.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $69,666,982.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

