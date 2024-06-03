KBC Group NV Acquires 1,357,755 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2,083.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,422,912 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357,755 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.28% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $107,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $65.19. 687,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,158,960. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $61.12 and a 12 month high of $80.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

