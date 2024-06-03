KBC Group NV Buys 1,046,298 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 217.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,528,492 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046,298 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.20% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $79,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 43,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 91,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $58.86. The company had a trading volume of 847,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,396. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.66 and a twelve month high of $59.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

