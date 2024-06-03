KBC Group NV Buys 25,779 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,288 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 25,779 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $117,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in Netflix by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,051 shares of company stock valued at $29,400,780. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $10.77 on Monday, reaching $630.85. 1,031,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,166,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $610.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $557.57. The company has a market cap of $271.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $664.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 target price (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.00.

View Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.