KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61,716 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Humana worth $33,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,892,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $2,258,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $769,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.63.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock traded up $5.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $363.27. 394,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,153. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.36 and its 200 day moving average is $365.95. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

