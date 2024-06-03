KBC Group NV Has $167.05 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,517,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 180,280 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $167,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $2,115,836,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12,577.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,772,670 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $415,948,000 after buying an additional 3,742,912 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 14,037.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $148,504,000 after buying an additional 1,339,633 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,208,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,022,564,000 after buying an additional 1,298,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $131,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.88. 2,253,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,608,503. The stock has a market cap of $178.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.96. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.