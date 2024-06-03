KBC Group NV Has $261.23 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,396,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615,721 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.9% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. KBC Group NV owned about 0.09% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $261,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $2,227,000. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 23,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $73,918,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,094,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,427,000 after acquiring an additional 48,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,204,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,103,534. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $133.10. The firm has a market cap of $324.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

