KBC Group NV Has $32.22 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,010 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $32,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $756,176,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,968,000 after purchasing an additional 280,873 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,273,000 after purchasing an additional 211,967 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,379,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,103,000 after purchasing an additional 143,122 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $530.55. The company had a trading volume of 144,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,234. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $535.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $447.95 and a 52-week high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

