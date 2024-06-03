KBC Group NV Has $37.84 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 105.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 523,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,190 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $37,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $420,457,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,232 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27,778.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,009,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,577 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,026,000 after acquiring an additional 683,984 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 150.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 171,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after acquiring an additional 513,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.37. 1,372,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,437,811. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

