KBC Group NV Has $40.38 Million Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 134.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321,921 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.18% of Zoom Video Communications worth $40,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.18.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

ZM traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,965. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.58 and its 200-day moving average is $65.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of -0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $108,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $135,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $108,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,690 shares of company stock worth $6,351,081 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

