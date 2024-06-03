KBC Group NV Purchases 101,144 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

KBC Group NV increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 139.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,144 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of AMETEK worth $28,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $589,098,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 19.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,189,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,983,000 after acquiring an additional 674,549 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4,845.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 677,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,643,000 after acquiring an additional 663,385 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth about $90,248,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.9% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,081,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,811,000 after buying an additional 496,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total value of $5,070,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,710,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,941 shares of company stock valued at $6,992,804. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:AME traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.24. The stock had a trading volume of 493,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,739. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $136.89 and a one year high of $186.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.06 and a 200 day moving average of $169.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

