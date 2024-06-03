KBC Group NV Purchases 167,793 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 199.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 167,793 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $23,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.08.

NYSE:LYB traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.05. The company had a trading volume of 812,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,501. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $86.64 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,960,440.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

