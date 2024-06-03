KBC Group NV Raises Stock Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,423,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,264 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 1.55% of Mueller Water Products worth $34,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 345,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $127,101.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,896.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,827. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $127,101.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,896.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

MWA traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.85. 403,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,445. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MWA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

