KBC Group NV Reduces Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121,093 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $26,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 168,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,929,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.29. 295,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,698. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.