Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.92. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 41.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is -48.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter worth $8,078,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 1,238.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 704,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 652,116 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter valued at $5,007,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,539,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,200,000 after purchasing an additional 421,365 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 46,174.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 236,414 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

