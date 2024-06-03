Kier Group (LON:KIE) Hits New 52-Week High at $153.40

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 153.40 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 149.50 ($1.91), with a volume of 786700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.60 ($1.87).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.68) target price on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 135.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 125.64. The firm has a market cap of £675.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1,662.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th were given a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Kier Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

