Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Reduced by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 121,088 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 0.4% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 19,745,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,607,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $19.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

