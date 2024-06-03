Kodai Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 53,834 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,576 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $18,976,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,591,000 after buying an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Leidos by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,143,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,400,000 after buying an additional 82,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Trading Down 1.0 %

LDOS traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.52. 1,024,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,747. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 63.26, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.40 and a 52-week high of $151.32.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

