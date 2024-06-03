Kodai Capital Management LP Buys New Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 305,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,963,000 after buying an additional 65,352 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 20,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.44. 2,725,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,021,934. The stock has a market cap of $118.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.77. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.58 and a twelve month high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

