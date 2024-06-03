Kodai Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 136,652 nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 136,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,075,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in nVent Electric by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,962,000 after purchasing an additional 78,482 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,666,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 103,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 299,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,698,000 after buying an additional 121,040 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,160,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,057. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $86.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.56.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Stories

