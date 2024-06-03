Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $0.42 on Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Komodo has a market capitalization of $56.74 million and $2.52 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000603 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00048709 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00036897 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00013472 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,994,526 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

