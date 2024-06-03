Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Short Interest Up 19.9% in May

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the April 30th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 102.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSKFF remained flat at $83.09 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.80. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $83.09.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels.

