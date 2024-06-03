Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Short Interest Up 19.9% in May

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the April 30th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 102.3 days.
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NSKFF remained flat at $83.09 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.80. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $83.09.
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.