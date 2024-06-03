Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Lakeland Bancorp from $16.65 to $14.15 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LBAI

Lakeland Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $13.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,168.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4,563.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4,356.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for businesses and consumers. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also offers lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, small business administration loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services to the business community and municipal relationships; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.