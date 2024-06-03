Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Purchased by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,706 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Lamb Weston worth $11,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LW. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 864.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 300.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 537.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 3.1 %

LW stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.29. 3,254,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,400. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.41 and a 52-week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.