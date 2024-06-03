Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,340 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,823. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.15. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

