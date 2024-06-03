Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Sells 163 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,733,000 after purchasing an additional 191,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,111 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,284,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,954,000 after purchasing an additional 92,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,574,000 after purchasing an additional 228,503 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded down $2.39 on Monday, reaching $219.90. 217,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,106. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.