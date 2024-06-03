Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Sells 771 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,047,000. American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 44,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 868.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 220,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 197,691 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 19,343 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.89. The stock had a trading volume of 472,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,473. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $48.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.16.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.