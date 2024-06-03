Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.80. The company had a trading volume of 258,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average of $46.53. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

