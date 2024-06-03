Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ LSEA opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $358.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.11. Landsea Homes has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $14.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $294.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.30 million. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Landsea Homes will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Landsea Homes news, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $32,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,940,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,512,456.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Michael Forsum purchased 17,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $199,995.60. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 446,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,181,511.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 2,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $32,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,940,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,512,456.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 30,430 shares of company stock valued at $334,788. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 3,727.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

