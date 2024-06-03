Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Cut to C$26.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Desjardins cut shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.62.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LB

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

LB stock traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,729. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$24.81 and a twelve month high of C$48.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$258.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$257.80 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Equities analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.7793103 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.