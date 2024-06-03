Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.10.
A number of research firms have issued reports on LEGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.
Shares of LEGN opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average of $56.19. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 0.12.
Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. The business had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).
