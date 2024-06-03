LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Upgraded at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average of $62.98. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $81.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,182. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,182. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $379,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,300.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,041 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,945. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at $624,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 709.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

