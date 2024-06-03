Lindsell Train Ltd Sells 791,723 Shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)

Lindsell Train Ltd lowered its position in shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Free Report) by 95.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791,723 shares during the quarter. Cazoo Group comprises 0.0% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lindsell Train Ltd owned about 0.10% of Cazoo Group worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Stock Performance

CZOO traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.88. 5,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,171. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58. Cazoo Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $189.00.

About Cazoo Group

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. Cazoo Group Ltd was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

