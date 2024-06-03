Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives GBX 55.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 55.33 ($0.71).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LLOY shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.70) to GBX 58 ($0.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.75) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.64) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 55 ($0.70) price objective for the company.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Insider Activity

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 55.80 ($0.71) on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 57.39 ($0.73). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 48.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 793.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers purchased 128,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £66,621.36 ($85,084.75). Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.