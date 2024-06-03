Loop Capital Trims Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Target Price to $135.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DG. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.87.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $136.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $204.67. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Dollar General by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,372,000 after buying an additional 11,257,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 18.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,150,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,119 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $301,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

