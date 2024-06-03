L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Update

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the April 30th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

L’Oréal Stock Up 2.4 %

L’Oréal Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS LRLCY traded up $2.34 on Friday, reaching $98.53. 74,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.28. L’Oréal has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $1.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This is an increase from L’Oréal’s previous dividend of $1.03.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

