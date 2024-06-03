L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Update

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the April 30th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.
L’Oréal Stock Up 2.4 %
L’Oréal Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $1.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This is an increase from L’Oréal’s previous dividend of $1.03.
L’Oréal Company Profile
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.
