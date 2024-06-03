Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Short Interest Update

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,740,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the April 30th total of 16,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Lufax Stock Down 1.5 %

Lufax stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,138,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Lufax has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $964.47 million during the quarter. Lufax had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lufax will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is presently -178.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lufax during the first quarter worth $60,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lufax during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax

(Get Free Report)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.