Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Scotiabank

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LUN. Ventum Financial increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight Capital cut Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Haywood Securities cut Lundin Mining from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$16.17.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LUN

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

LUN opened at C$15.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.47, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.53. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$8.18 and a 1-year high of C$17.97.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.7934045 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 189.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total value of C$69,160.00. In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total value of C$69,160.00. Also, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,534 shares of company stock valued at $439,992. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.