MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTSI. Evercore ISI started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $101.14 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $58.40 and a one year high of $107.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 114.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.34.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $181.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. On average, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $210,645.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,663.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Kober sold 13,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,677.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $210,645.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 528,704 shares of company stock valued at $54,239,243 over the last three months. 22.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.0% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 240,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,964,000 after acquiring an additional 15,775 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 117,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,388,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,821,000 after purchasing an additional 154,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $17,715,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

