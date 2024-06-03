MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms recently commented on MGNX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

MacroGenics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $21.88. The firm has a market cap of $256.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 98.01% and a negative net margin of 53.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MacroGenics

In related news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 51,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $799,192.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 349.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

